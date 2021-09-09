Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Page Arthur B’s 6th Largest Position

Page Arthur B lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.6% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.74. 5,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

