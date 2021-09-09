Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,154. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

