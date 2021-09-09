Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorsport Games were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGM. DA Davidson began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Motorsport Games stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Motorsport Games Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

