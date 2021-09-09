Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $465.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.