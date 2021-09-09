Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 263.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

