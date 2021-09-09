Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

