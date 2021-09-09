Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 23,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,415. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.7892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.