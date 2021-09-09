Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.