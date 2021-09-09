Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -757.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

