Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

