Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 828.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 7.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ball by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 47,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

NYSE:BLL opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

