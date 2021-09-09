Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Yamana Gold by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,127,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,526,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 953,698 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

