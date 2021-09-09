Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $243,000 Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in News by 22,169.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

