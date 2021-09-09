Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 134.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK opened at $187.72 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.