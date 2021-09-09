Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NI stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

