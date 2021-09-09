Bango’s (BGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Bango stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. Bango has a 12 month low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.71 million and a PE ratio of 34.92.

About Bango

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

