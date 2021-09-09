Bango’s (BGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Bango stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. Bango has a 12 month low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.71 million and a PE ratio of 34.92.
About Bango
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.