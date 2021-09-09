Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.00. 12,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank First by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

