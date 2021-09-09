Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of Vinci stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. 61,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,267. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

