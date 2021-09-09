Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BBSI opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 48.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

