Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $318.15 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001724 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $318.15 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

