Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $30.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

