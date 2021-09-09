Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $30.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.
In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
