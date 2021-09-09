Bbva USA Acquires New Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

