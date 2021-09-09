Bbva USA Purchases New Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,214.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.