Bbva USA Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

