Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $511,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 24,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.