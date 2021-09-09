Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 33,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.