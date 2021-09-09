Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,079 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

