Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 4,178 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,664 shares of company stock worth $26,890,661. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

K stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

