Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 5,374 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 171.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $204.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average of $191.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

