Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $204.40 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

