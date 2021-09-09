Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,684 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,379. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

NYSE:PANW opened at $465.73 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $470.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.