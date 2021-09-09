Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 39.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $214.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.30 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

