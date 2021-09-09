Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.98 ($21.15) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.12.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

