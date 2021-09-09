Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 5,139 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in STORE Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STOR opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.