Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 621 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.29 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

