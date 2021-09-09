Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Big Lots reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

