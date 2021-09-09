BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down to $57.40

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $55.70. BigCommerce shares last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 11,401 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -82.61.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 695,483 shares of company stock worth $46,686,818. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $149,602,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

