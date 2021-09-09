Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week High at $299.68

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.68 and last traded at $294.40, with a volume of 1763111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,338,891.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,433 shares of company stock valued at $65,152,438. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bill.com by 241.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

