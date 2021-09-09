BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.
BMRN stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
