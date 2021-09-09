BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

BMRN stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

