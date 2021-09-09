Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

