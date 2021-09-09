BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

BL opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

