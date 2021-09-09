Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $412,465.02 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $412,465.02 and approximately $723.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00164368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

