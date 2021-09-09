Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $70.53 million and $17.02 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,118,749 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

