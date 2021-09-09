BMO Capital Markets Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

