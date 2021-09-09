BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from BMO Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BREI traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.40 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 905,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,254. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £176.68 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.97.
About BMO Real Estate Investments
