BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from BMO Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BREI traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.40 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 905,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,254. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £176.68 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.97.

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

