BOMB (BOMB) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $302,755.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00007135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.88 or 1.00042933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,449 coins and its circulating supply is 903,661 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.