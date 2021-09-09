Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$1.95 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 1406124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

