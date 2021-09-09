BOX Token (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1,093.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019319 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.03 or 0.00447252 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

