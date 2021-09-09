Bp Plc Has $820,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $219,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $132.61. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

