Bp Plc Has $991,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $53,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

